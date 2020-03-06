COVID-19: Officials meet mall operators to prepare for weekend rush

06 March 2020 22:58 IST

They have been told to monitor CCTVs and keep a watch on those who display flu-like symptoms

With the start of the weekend and people making plans to go to malls and other public spaces, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is taking no chances.

On Friday, officials of the Health Department and BBMP, including Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar, Special Commissioner (Health) Ravikumar Surpur, Chief Health Officer (Public Health) B.K. Vijayendra, met mall operators to discuss precautions to be taken in view of the general alert on Covid-19.

There are 22 malls in the city, and operators of 18 attended the meeting. In a tweet, the Commissioner stated that the mall operators were directed to ensure that common areas are sanitised. The cleaning of surfaces, toilets, and bill counters should be increased to at least six times a day. Multiplexes have been advised not to allow food inside theatre halls.

According to Mr. Surpur, mall operators have been asked to monitor CCTVs and keep a watch on those who display flu-like symptoms. “Citizens cannot, obviously, be evicted. Mall operators should provide triple-layer surgical masks to people who display flu-like symptoms,” he said and added that they have been advised to discourage big gatherings, like event promotions, for a while.

Apart from training and creating awareness among the mall staff, the operators have also been instructed to ensure all personnel maintain hygiene and that there are sanitisers in common areas. “We have also created a WhatsApp group through which advisories on containing the spread of Covid-19 will be shared,” he said.

Mr. Anil Kumar has directed them to follow rules of segregation of waste at source, and hand over waste only to empanelled vendors. Medical officers of health have been directed to visit malls to check for compliance.

Later, the BBMP officials, led by Mr. Anil Kumar, met representatives of the Outer Ring Road Companies' Association (ORRCA), to discuss measures taken with regard to Covid-19. ORRCA represents multi-national companies and corporates on Outer Ring Road, a major IT hub in the city.

This, Mr. Surpur maintained, was essential as employees of these companies would have visited other countries for work purposes, apart from getting visitors from other countries. He, however, said many companies had offered their employees work-from-home option.

The ORRCA representatives were advised that there is no need for panic. The companies were asked to follow precautions, maintain cleanliness and hygiene protocols on their campuses. They were advised on what to do with employees who have travelled to suspect countries.

The BBMP, on Thursday, had an assessment and training session for all its medical officers.