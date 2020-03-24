COVID-19: BBMP budget put off

The 2020-21 budget of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which was to be presented later this month, has been put off indefinitely owing to the lockdown announced by the State government until March 31.

L. Srinivas, chairperson of the BBMP’s Standing Committee for Taxation and Finance, confirmed the development and told The Hindu that though the budget is almost ready, the committee had taken a call to put it off until the COVID-19 situation is under control.

The committee has held several consultations with city MLAs, former mayors, senior councillors, senior citizens, non-governmental organisations and media personnel. “We were almost ready with the budget. But given the current situation, public health takes precedence over everything else,” he said.

According to the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act, 1976, the BBMP budget has to be presented by March. However, there have been instances in the past when the budget has been presented in August.

A senior councillor, who spoke to The Hindu, said that the term of the council will come to an end in a few months. The committee should ideally be presenting a vote-on-account budget, he said.