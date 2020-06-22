COVID-19: BBMP again turns to RWAs

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has once again reached out to the residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) to ensure strict enforcement of home quarantine.

In a fresh advisory issued by BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar on Monday, RWAs have been asked to be watchful and keep an unobtrusive lookout for any visitor or resident, who has returned after travelling outside the State, breaking home quarantine rules. They can report it to either the BBMP helpline or police control room or Whatsapp/Telegram message (977-7777-684).

RWAs also have the responsibility of advising the household concerned about home quarantine procedures and assisting them. They have also been asked to ensure that there is no social stigma attached to families or individuals in home quarantine.

The advisory stated that RWAs should take due care to not violate any legal rights of residents and urged them to seek help through the State or BBMP helpline in case of any doubt or for any assistance.