COVID-19: Banner near crematorium draws criticism

A banner displayed near Giddenahalli crematorium went viral on social media on Monday drawing criticism for politicians seeking publicity at a place where people come to perform the last rites of their dear ones who succumbed to COVID-19.

Considering that the crematorium is located in a remote place, the district administration made facilities to provide water, tea, coffee and food for people using the facility. A banner was put up stating that the facilities were provided as per the guidance of Yelahanka MLA S.R. Vishwanath and under the leadership of S. Mallayya, president of Nelamangala Planning Authority. The banner had photos of the Prime Minister, Chief Minister, a cabinet minister, the local MLA and some others.

Following widespread criticism, the MLA released a video message apologising for the banner. He said, “I had asked officials to provide drinking water and other facilities to people as the crematorium is located in a remote place. I am not aware who has displayed the banner. Someone might have put up the banner by mistake. Using photos of CM, me and others is unpardonable. I have instructed removal of the banner, and it has been removed. At this time, we should serve people, not seek publicity.”