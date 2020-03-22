COVID-19: ‘Around 43,000 people returned from abroad between March 8 and 19’

As many as 43,000 people returned to the city between March 8 and 19, and 22,000 have been identified since Saturday based on information given by the airport authorities, the police said on Sunday.

Around 500 police teams from 108 police stations across the city have now been deployed at the police commissioner’s office, which has turned into a war room to sort out details of people who have returned to the city from abroad to ensure that they are quarantined.

The teams are handing over details to their counterparts, who are, along with personnel from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), visiting people’s houses to monitor them, said Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao.

The special teams will stamp the people who returned from abroad, and notices will be issued by the police to them saying that they have to be home quarantined.

The family members, neighbours and the community will also be instructed to monitor them to ensure they stay put. If they violate the norms, the police will detain them and send them to the government centre for quarantine, Mr. Rao added.

The beat police have been instructed to monitor people by visiting them frequently to ensure that they are at home and not socialising.

The police department has asked the health department to provide masks for its personnel to ensure their safety.