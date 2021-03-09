COVID-19: Another cluster detected in Thanisandra

Five members of a family and a domestic help tested positive for the virus

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Monday declared an apartment in Thanisandra as a COVID-19 cluster after five members of one family and a domestic help tested positive for the virus. All six have been admitted to a private hospital in Kalyan Nagar.

The family of eight lives in a flat in Navagraha Apartment on Rachenahalli Main Road; five of them were infected. Officials suspected they were infected by a relative from Tirupathi who had visited them. “The relative had visited the family a week ago and was suffering from a cold. After staying with the family for two days, he returned to Tirupathi where he tested positive for COVID-19. He then advised his relatives to get tested,” said BBMP Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad.

BBMP health officials traced as many as 54 primary contacts and 150 secondary contacts, who underwent Rapid Antigen Tests. None of them tested positive, BBMP claimed.

Just a few days ago, two clusters were detected in the city, one in Vasanthpura and another in Narayanapura government high school. While 16 residents of a multi-dwelling unit in Chikallasandra in Vasanthpura ward tested positive, two teachers and seven students of Narayanapura government high school in Devasandra ward tested positive.

Though the number of cases being reported from the city has been increasing over the past few weeks, the BBMP claims that it has isolated all the positive cases, especially in the clusters.

Mr. Prasad said that in the light of a spike in cases in neighbouring States, measures have been taken to ramp up testing and intensify contact tracing.