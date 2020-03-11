COVID-19: All four patients in city are stable

Bengaluru

11 March 2020 00:23 IST

Three of them tested positive on Tuesday; CM holds meeting with officials and Medical Education and Health Ministers

The condition of all the four persons who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bengaluru is stable. They are currently admitted in the State-run Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD) and responding well to treatment.

A day after Karnataka reported the first confirmed COVID-19 case, three more persons tested positive in Bengaluru on Tuesday. While two of the three new cases are the wife and teenaged daughter of the 46-year-old software professional tested positive on Monday, the third is another techie, who returned from the U.S. to Bengaluru via London on March 8.

The colleague of the first positive case, who was also quarantined, has tested negative and has been discharged on Tuesday. The techie’s driver and three members of the driver’s family, who have been isolated at home, continue to be asymptomatic.

Advertising

Advertising

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who held a high-level meeting with officials and Medical Education and Health Ministers K. Sudhakar and B. Sriramulu, said Karnataka has strengthened all surveillance and containment measures against the possible spread of the disease. Apart from airports and ports, harbours, borders areas have also been put on high alert.

“Contact tracing of the affected persons has been taken up and all will be followed up regularly for 14 days,” he told presspersons after the meeting.

Cumulatively, 1,048 persons have been enrolled for observation and 275 of them have completed 28 days of observation. While 760 persons are continuing home quarantine, 389 of the 446 samples collected have tested negative. While four have tested positive, the remaining reports are awaited, the Chief Minister said.

As on Tuesday, nine cases have been quarantined in various hospitals in Bengaluru (RGICD), Hassan, Dakshina Kannada and Bagalkot. While six of these, including three new cases, are in RGICD, the other three districts have one each.

On Tuesday, Mr. Sudhakar inaugurated new laboratories under the Department of Microbiology in BMCRI.

IT employees

Dell Technologies and Mindtree on Tuesday sent out statements saying one each of their employees have been confirmed with COVID-19 and they have taken all measures as per protocol.

Meanwhile, residents of the apartment where one of patients lived claimed that the premises has not been sanitised. However, the Health Department said their fears were unfounded. “The helpers work in more than one house,” a resident said.

However, B.G. Prakash, Joint Director (Communicable Diseases), Health Department, said: “The officials have screened everyone. The house help has been identified and put under home isolation. She is asymptomatic.”