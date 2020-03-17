COVID-19 | Karnataka advocate under ‘self-isolation’

Bengaluru

17 March 2020 09:00 IST

He had met a client who later “tested positive” for COVID-19

Advocates and others present in the Chief Justice’s court hall of the Karnataka High Court were in for a shock on Monday afternoon when an advocate, representing the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), who came wearing a face mask, made a self-declaration before a Division Bench that he was under “self-isolation” as he had met a client who later “tested positive” for COVID-19.

Following this the Bench, comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi, told him that “he should not have been in the court” in such circumstances.

“Though we are informed by the Health Secretary that the chance of spread from droplets of a COVID-19 infected person is high only when distance is less than a metre, you should not have been here as per the health advisory... ” the Chief Justice said, while permitting him to leave the court hall immediately.

Advertising

Advertising

However, many advocates, including Additional Advocate-General Dhyan Chinnappa and other advocates representing the government, said that he should not have come to the court at all.

After hearing of the cases related to the KSPCB, the Chief Justice told the junior advocate to ensure that his senior was quarantined for at least 15 days as per the health advisory. When some advocates said that he was waiting outside the court hall, the Chief Justice requested government advocates to tell him to leave the court premises immediately and quarantine himself.

Vacations

When some advocates told the Chief Justice that it would be better if the summer vacations were advanced instead of hearing urgent cases every day, the Chief Justice pointed out that the Chief Justice of India, at a videoconference with Chief Justices of all the high courts on Monday afternoon, had made it clear that the courts could not be closed down and asked us to wait for a week or two to assess the health scenario.