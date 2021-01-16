COVID-19: 584 new cases, four deaths in Karnataka

16 January 2021 22:32 IST

The State on Saturday reported 584 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases to 9,31,252. With four deaths, the toll rose to 12,162. This is apart from 19 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 676 persons were discharged on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,10,377. Of the remaining 8,694 active patients, 181 were being monitored in the ICU. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.61%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.68%.

Bengaluru Urban reported 282 cases, taking its tally to 3,94,495. With two deaths coming from Bengaluru, the toll in this district rose to 4,359. Active cases in Bengaluru reduced to 5,698. As many as 95,016 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 84,300 RT-PCR tests taking the total number of tests to 1,58,84,994.

