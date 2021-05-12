COVID-19: 150 oxygen concentrators gifted by NRI

12 May 2021 06:49 IST

Dubai-based donor sent them to St. Martha’s Hospital

Philanthropists and corporates have been stepping in to help the city fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

St. Martha’s Hospital received 150 sets of oxygen concentrators that were sent by Dubai-based NRI Eugene Mayne, founder and chief executive of the Tristar Group.

Mr. Mayne, a graduate of St. Joseph’s Bangalore and Bangalore University, sourced the oxygen concentrators from Europe.

“We hope that this small gesture of support will provide some relief to all those suffering during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with our fellow citizens in India,” he stated in a press release.