COVID-19: 5 held for illegal sale of Remdesivir

One of works in the Karnataka State Drugs and Logistics godown

Despite a crackdown, sale of Remdesivir injections in the black market continues unabated.

The Hennur police, on Saturday, arrested two persons and recovered 17 vials of Remdesivir from them.

The accused Shanmugaiah Swamy, 33, a native of Yadgir and resident of Malleswaram, and his associate Malyesh, 31, from Shivamogga and resident of Sanjeevininagar, were caught red handed on Hennur Main Road trying to sell the vials.

The police said that the duo was offering to sell each vial for ₹15,000. They has been booked for cheating and under the Drugs Control Act. Efforts are on to ascertain the source of the injections.

Earlier, the S.J. Park police caught two persons claiming to be pharmacy officers from the BBMP while selling Remdesivir to the public near S.J.P. Road last week.

Based on a tip-off, a team of officials caught Praveen, 41, from Konanakunte, and his associate Srinath M.S., 35, from K.R. Puram. The police recovered five vials of the injection along with ID cards, which stated that they are pharmacy officers, BBMP.

The accused told the police that they sourced the injections from a contact, identified as Muddanna, employee of the Karnataka State Drugs and Logistics godown at Rajajinagar.

Muddanna reportedly sold each injections for ₹15,000 while the accused were offering to sell the injections for ₹25,000.

The police have taken the accused into custody and further investigation are on.