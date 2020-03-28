Bengaluru

COVID-19: 31 fever clinics set up in Bengaluru

To reduce the spread of COVID-19, the Health and Family Welfare Department, in collaboration with the BBMP, has set up 31 ‘fever clinics’ at primary health centres, community health centres and government hospitals in the city.

People with symptoms can visit them for further action. The clinics will function from 9 a.m. to 4.30 p.m on all days, including Sundays and public holidays.

