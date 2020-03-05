COVID-19: 300 beds readied at Yelahanka BSF base for quarantine facility

Bengaluru

05 March 2020 01:34 IST

The Border Security Force (BSF) base at Yelahanka has been readied with three barracks of 100 beds each, to extend quarantine facility for 300 members, in case of an emergency. This follows directions from the Union government, said Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar on Wednesday after chairing a high-level meeting on COVID-19.

While the Indian Air Force in Bengaluru has also established a 20-bed isolation ward at Command Hospital in the city, the Coast Guard at Karwar and Army facility at Belagavi have also been asked to establish quarantine facilities, in case of any eventuality of the spread of virus in the State.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare will deploy the required doctors for 24x7 care, and the State Drug Controller has been asked to provide masks, gloves, and personal protection equipment besides, medicines, he said.

The Chief Secretary, who held a videoconference with the deputy commissioners, asked them to ensure that isolation wards are set up in all hospitals. He instructed them to monitor all places of mass gatherings.

Directing them to prepare a Cluster Containment Plan so as to act swiftly at short notice, he said it was important to keep District Surveillance Plan and District Disaster Teams ready to face the last-minute challenges.

He also directed the officers to ensure ventilators are in good condition in all government hospitals and pay attention for the disposal of biomedical waste scientifically.