COVID-19: 3 held for assaulting policemen

Three youth, who allegedly assaulted and abused police personnel enforcing the lockdown, were arrested on Thursday morning.

The trio – Rajeevnath, 20, Surajit Das, 20, and Kripesh Moolakar, 20 – were driving around in a car in Peenya.

“When the police questioned them, the accused abused and assaulted them. The police managed to alert the control room and arrested them,” said a police officer.

They have been booked for assaulting a government servant while on duty.

According to the police, the trio hail from Tripura and work in Bengaluru as fabricators.