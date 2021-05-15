COVID-19: 26 triage centres established across the city

15 May 2021 06:31 IST

BBMP proposes to set up one such centre in each ward, and has petitioned the Karnataka government for 1,000 doctors and nurses

As many as 26 physical triage centres have been set up in COVID-19 Care Centres (CCCs) and maternity hospitals across Bengaluru’s eight zones by the civic body. Another 30 will be set up over the next few days, said Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Guarav Gupta on Friday. The aim is to establish such centres in all 198 wards to manage the pandemic at the local level.

According to BBMP Special Commissioner (Health) Rajendra Cholan, each triage centre has three physicians and three nurses to provide round-the-clock care. The civic body has deployed 256 doctors and nurses, but has also petitioned the Karnataka government to depute 1,000 doctors and nurses. So far, 106 doctors have already been sanctioned by the State government.

The Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) had recommended setting up 60 such Level 1 triage centres across the city. People with symptoms can walk directly into these triaging centres and need not contact 1912 COVID-19 control room, said Mr. Gupta. Physicians at these centres will assess their condition and recommend home isolation, admission in a CCC or treatment at stabilisation centres. This will ensure that beds are allocated to people who need them the most.

Ward-level nodal officers will monitor these triage centres that have been linked to the zonal war rooms. BBMP Special Commissioner D. Randeep said a team of doctors will also assess the condition of patients through tele-triage while bed blocking.

The triage centres will also provide oxygen facilities for those in need. In case of further assistance, beds will be arranged for the patient by contacting the war rooms.

Reducing discharge time

In light of discharge taking nearly 10 hours in hospitals, the civic chief said the BBMP has constituted a committee to simplify the process. In a meeting with private hospitals, the civic body had directed hospital administrations to complete discharge formalities within two hours, create discharge lounges and have quick turnaround to allot beds to other patients.