COVID-19: 21 new cases, 2 deaths in Hassan

Hassan

18 October 2021 23:52 IST

Hassan reported 21 fresh cases of COVID-19 and two deaths on Monday. With that, the total number of cases increased to 1,11,462 and death toll rose to 1,368.

Among the fresh cases 17 were in Hassan taluk, and one each in Alur, Belur, Channarayapatna and Holenarasipur taluks. As many as 258 people are under treatment in the district.

In Shivamogga

Shivamogga district reported 11 fresh cases of COVID-19 on the day. Among them, two each were from Shivamogga, Bhadravati, Shikaripura taluks, three in Thirthahalli and one each in Sagar and Hosanagar taluks. So far 1,071 people have died due to the infection in Shivamogga district. As many as 57 people are under treatment.