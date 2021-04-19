COVID-19: 19,067 new cases in Karnataka on April 18

19 April 2021 00:54 IST

This is the highest single-day spike in the State

As many as 19,067 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday, taking the total number of positive cases in Karnataka to 11.61 lakh. This is the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases across the State.

Of these, as many as 12,793 cases were reported in Bengaluru Urban district. According to the media bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the positivity rate on Sunday was 13.09%.

The number of tests conducted on Sunday was 1.45 lakh, and the case fatality rate was 0.42%.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths reported on Sunday was 81, taking the total number of deaths in Karnataka to 13,351.

Meanwhile, as many as 4,603 patients were discharged on Sunday, taking the total number of recoveries to 10.14 lakh. Of the total active cases in the State, 620 patients are admitted in intensive care units across designated hospitals.

On Sunday, as many as 63,150 people were vaccinated, taking the total number of people who are vaccinated in the State to 70.28 lakh.