Bengaluru

18 July 2021 05:17 IST

COVID-19: 1,869 new cases, 42 deaths

Karnataka on Saturday reported 1,869 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 28,82,239. Of these, 432 cases are from Bengaluru Urban.

With 42 deaths, the toll rose to 36,121. This is apart from 21 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 3,144 persons were discharged on Saturday, taking the total recoveries to 28,16,013. The State now has 30,082 active patients.

While the positivity rate for the day touched 1.30%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 2.24%.

As many as 1,42,856 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,12,145 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 3,67,27,143.