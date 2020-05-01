Bengaluru

COVID-19: 13 wards in Bengaluru in red zone

The State government on May 1 released a revised list of red, orange and green zones in Bengaluru based on at least one positive COVID-19 case over the last 28 days.

Thirteen wards fall into the red zone. They include Hongasandra (with 28 cases), Padarayanapura (26), Jagajivanram Nagar (5), Deepanjali Nagar (3), Bapuji Nagar (3), Chamarajpet (2), Vasanth Nagar (2) and Hampi Nagar (2).

