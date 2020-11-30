COVID-19: 1,291 new cases, 15 deaths in Karnataka

The State on Sunday reported 1,291 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of positive cases since the start of the pandemic to 8.83 lakh. Fifteen people succumbed to the infection and the death toll in the State now stands at 11,765. The case fatality rate for the day stood at 1.16%.

As many as 19 patients have died owing to non-COVID-19 reasons. According to the health bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the positivity rate for the day is 1.22%. The total number of active cases in the State currently stands at 24,503; around 374 patients are being treated in intensive care units. The bulletin also stated that 1,530 patients were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 8.47 lakh.

Bengaluru Urban reported 686 new cases, the maximum among all the districts in the State. With 10 deaths, the toll in this district rose to 4,131. As many as 13,223 rapid antigen detection tests and 92,205 RT-PCR tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of tests to 1,05,428.