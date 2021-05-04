COVID-19: 100 oxygen concentrators for six CCCs

04 May 2021 08:08 IST

Civic chief seeks help for procurement of medical equipment

Around 20% of the beds in COVID-19 Care Centres (CCCs) will be oxygenated beds. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has already set up 14 CCCs with 2,081 beds in the eight zones.

In the first phase, 100 oxygen concentrators have been allocated to six different CCCs. According to a press release on Monday, 25 have been allocated to Mangala Raitha Bhavan, Hebbal (East zone), 15 to Government Ayurveda and Medical College (West zone), 10 to BOSCH Sports Complex in Adugodi (South zone), 13 to HAL CCC (Mahadevapura zone), 25 to NERGH in Jnana Bharathi campus (R.R. Nagar zone), 12 to Bommanahalli Zonal Vintage Blossom CCC. Five have been kept at the BBMP headquarters, the release added.

Meanwhile, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta has pointed out that with rise in cases in the second wave, the number of COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalisation has also increased.

With an urgent need to upgrade the public health infrastructure and provide oxygen pipeline systems, the civic chief has appealed for support from civil society and the private sector for procurement of oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders and NIC ventilators for BBMP’s health care facilities. These machines are vital for the survival of patients and essential in managing the pandemic. The BBMP, he added, proposes to establish COVID-19 patient stabilisation centres with such oxygen facilities.

Private organisations willing to provide assistance and support may get in touch with BBMP Joint Commissioner Sarfaraz Khan (9448111066) or email jdswmbbmp3@gmail.com.