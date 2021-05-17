Covaxin: Malur facility to manufacture nearly 5 crore doses a month by August, says Health Minister

Bengaluru

17 May 2021 20:39 IST

Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin manufacturing facility that is being established in Malur of Kolar district in Karnataka will have a manufacturing capacity of nearly 5 crore doses a month by August-end, Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar said on Monday.

Speaking to presspersons ahead of his meeting with experts on mucormycosis (black fungus) on Monday, the Minister said he had a videoconference with Bharat Biotech founder Krishna Ella, his daughter Jala Ella, and their team.

“Dr. Ella has assured me that their facility at Malur in Kolar will be able to produce 1 crore doses of the vaccine by June-end. By July-end it will be stepped up to 2-3 crore, and their target by August-end is 4-5 crore vaccine doses,” the Minister said.

Asserting that the company had assured him that they will supply vaccines to Karnataka at the earliest, the Minister said that he had asked them to provide a rollout schedule as well.

“Our officials will be in touch with the company. Our priority is to get the vaccines to the people of our State at the earliest,” Dr. Sudhakar said.

“Bharat Biotech’s facility in Hyderabad can produce 1 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine a month whereas the Malur unit in Kolar will roll out 4 to 5 crore doses a month from August onwards,” he asserted.