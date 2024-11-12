Cousin, elder son arrested for murdering home alone woman

The Bommanahalli police cracked the case of the murder of a senior citizen and arrested her son and his uncle for killing 44-year-old Jayamma over property share.

The suspect, Umesh, 33, a driver by profession and a divorcee, had a difference with Jayamma and was staying separately while she was living with her younger son Satish, 30, at a house leased five months ago.

Recently, Jayamma had sold a property for ₹30 lakh, and Umesh started demanding his share, but in vain.

Meanwhile, Suresh, a cousin of Jayamma, used to visit her frequently and allegedly noticed Jayamma’s affair with one Prabhakar Reddy, who used to visit her often and told Umesh.

Thinking that Jayamma might give away the money to Prabhakar Reddy, Umesh and Suresh planned to eliminate her 1.5 months ago and take away the money.

As per the plan, Suresh visited Jayamma on the fateful day when Satish, the younger son, had gone to work and informed Umesh. Umesh allegedly barged into the house and beat up Jayamma to death.

Meanwhile, Prabhakar Reddy had visited the house to hand over groceries and saw Umesh beating up Jayamma and running away.

After killing Jayamma, Umesh went to Suresh’s house to inform him about it, and the duo had dinner before Umesh escaped, said the police. After an hour, Prabhakar Reddy returned to Jayamma’s house, noticed she was dead and alerted the house owner before filing a complaint.

The Bommanahalli police registered a case of murder and came to know that Umesh, along with one more person, had visited the house on the fateful day. The police later tracked down Umesh and, based on his confession, arrested Suresh on the charges of conspiracy and murder.

Meanwhile, Prabhakar Reddy, fearing repercussions from Umesh, did not inform the police about what he saw and got himself admitted to the hospital complaining of chest pain and uneasiness. The police are now waiting for his recovery to question him and record his statement as a witness, DCP Southeast Division Sara Fathima said.

After the murder, Umesh changed his clothes and switched off the phone to hoodwink the police. However, the police tracked down the accused and took him into custody to ascertain whether he had taken any valuables after the murder.

