Courtyard Koota: This art space in Bengaluru tries to foster creativity and community spirit

August 18, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST

The first thing you wonder about Courtyard Koota is how far it is from the centre of Bengaluru. The community art and culture space in Kengeri, a quiet suburb along Mysore Road, is at least a 40-minute drive from the Central Railway Station. Several art and culture centres like Ranga Shankara, Chitra Kala Parishad, and Chowdiah Memorial Hall are already near the city centre. So, why would someone drive all the way to Kengeri?

This question didn’t escape Natasha Iype’s mind when she was setting up Courtyard Koota in 2018. “The idea behind this initiative is to create a space where people, especially in and around Kengeri, can engage with cultural activities, particularly theatre and arts, without having to travel all the way to the city. Often, people end up opting for easier options like going to the nearby mall or watching a movie instead of exploring the cultural offerings available,” she says.

Five years ago, she quit being an architect for Good Earth real estate and wanted to set up a community art space. “I had turned 50. It was the second phase of my life. I had no business plan. But I wanted to do it. I was willing to take risks. I just jumped into it with blind faith,” she laughs.

Welcoming ambience

Courtyard Koota welcomes its visitors with an airy lounge, which connects the auditorium and the library. This versatile space serves as an exhibition area for art installations, a gathering spot for social interactions, or simply a place to unwind between activities.

The courtyard, embraced by picturesque pergolas on either side, provides an inviting ambience for intimate group discussions, engaging hands-on workshops, and lively conversations. The garden, graced by a gulmohar’s protective shade, offers an idyllic setting for outdoor discussions or lunch breaks for 25-30 people.

For larger gatherings, there is an 80-seater acoustically treated auditorium, equipped with a sound and lighting system, a dedicated green room, and a projector.

The space also has a well-lit and well-ventilated library. This versatile space, bathed in natural light, serves as a hub for various activities, including workshops, art exhibitions, intimate performances, and book readings. Its flexible layout allows for cosy nooks or a spacious open area, depending on the desired atmosphere. Spanning 22x40 feet, it also features track lighting for displays.

Connecting communities

The space didn’t see much activity in its first two years. The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 made things worse. Natasha was worried about shutting the place. But the people in her community came to her rescue. They volunteered to be a part of her working committee. They put together a variety of programs, including wildlife photo exhibitions, nature walks, workshops, and quizzes.

“We don’t want to be just another art space for elites. We want it to be a community space, where people from all backgrounds interact,” says Natasha. “We have a long way to go in this regard. But we have already started working with three neighbourhood schools, including two government schools, where we have literacy and theatre programs. By making these children a part of our community, we can also include their parents.”

Courtyard Koota plans to expand its programs in the next few years. “Our goal is to engage a larger audience and encourage their participation to foster our growth. To achieve this, we are exploring the idea of taking our programs to different locations. Our vision extends beyond just the energy of artists; we believe in the power of combining artist energy with community energy,” she says, “Through our initiatives, we aspire to inspire other communities to embark on similar endeavours.”

An artwork of Sandilya Theurkauf in Courtyard Koota’s garden captures the places philosophy. It is made of twigs put together by the community. The twigs represent the contribution of the community. “They might fall off someday. Then, they will be replaced by something else. But the sense of community will always be there,” says Natasha.