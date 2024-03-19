Courts convict three persons in three separate cases investigated by CID in Karnataka

March 19, 2024 01:24 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - Bengaluru

The I Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court recently convicted a 45-year-old software engineer and sentenced him to one month simple imprisonment and a fine of ₹45,000 for allegedly sending a morphed pornographic video to his wife who was working in Canada in 2017.

Raghavan Sampath from Subramanyanagar is among the three persons who were investigated by the Criminal Investigation Department and convicted by different courts for three different crimes.

According to the CID officials, after marriage the victim went to Canada in 2016 for a better career while the accused stayed back. He later began to suspect her character and this led to a strained relationship between them.

He then sent the morphed obscene video to the victim and accused her of being the person in the pornographic video, said officials.

Based on a complaint, the CID officials registered an FIR under the IT Act and filed a chargesheet before the court.

The court found Raghavan guilty and sentenced him to undergo one month simple imprisonment and fined him ₹45,000.

The second case pertained to a man who, posing as the Personal Assistant of the Chief Minister, was cheating people, promising BDA sites. The case was earlier registered against John Michael of TC Palya in the Ramamurthynagar police station in 2011.

The accused duped two people with a promise to get them BDA sites and fled with ₹30.8 lakh. The CID took over the case and arrested the accused and filed a chargesheet before the 48th city civil court, which convicted him and sentenced him to five years of rigorous imprisonment and fined him ₹44.1 lakh.

In the third case. the Chief Judicial Court in KGF convicted Mariyappa, a farmer, for impersonation and forgery of land records to sell 28 guntas to a man in Bangarapete in 2013.

Mariyappa, posing as Beerappa, fabricated the documents to claim ownership of 28 guntas of land and sold it. The case was earlier registered in the Betamangala police station which was taken over by CID officials.

A chargesheet was filed before the court, which sentenced him to six months imprisonment and a fine of ₹6,000.

