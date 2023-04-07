HamberMenu
Court sentences two former I-T officers to four years’ RI in bribery case

April 07, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Judge for CBI cases, Dharwad (Karnataka), has sentenced Abhishek Tripathi and Alok Tiwari, both then Income Tax officials, to undergo four years rigorous imprisonment with a fine of ₹ 1,10,000 each in a bribery case.

The CBI had registered the case against the officials on allegations of demanding illegal gratification from the complainant for dropping prosecution proceedings initiated under Section 276-B of IT Act.

It was further alleged that Abhishek Tripathi who was working in the capacity of Income Tax Officer (TDS) in Belagavi had demanded ₹4 lakh as bribe from the complainant when he came to the office to enquire about the showcause notice issued to his company for default of belated tax remittance.

The bribe was later reduced to ₹2.5 lakh and Tripathi instructed the complainant to pay the amount to his colleague Alok Tiwari, who in turn instructed to hand over the bribe to a private person. CBI laid a trap and caught the private person while accepting the bribe on behalf of the officials, said a release.

After investigation, a chargesheet was filed against the accused. Additional district and session judge, also special judge for Lokayukta and CBI, N. Subramanya convicted both the officials while acquitting the private person.

