 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Labourer, female friend sentenced to RI in POCSO case

Updated - November 06, 2024 10:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Chickballapur district and session court convicted a 29-year-old labourer and his female friend and sentenced them to rigorous imprisonment of 20 years for the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl.

Yaseen, a daily wage labourer, befriended a class 10 girl in the neighbourhood and lured her to accompany him to his female friend’s house. His friend Shabeena left the house, locking them inside, where the girl was repeatedly raped on August 21, 2021.

The accused later forced the girl to go with him to another town. Meanwhile, the worried mother of the victim filed a missing complaint when she did not return home.

The accused realised that the victim’s mother had filed a complaint and dropped the victim, threatening her not to reveal anything about him. The victim, when questioned by the mother, narrated the ordeal, based on which she approached the police.

Based on the complaint, the women’s police station tracked down and booked Yaseen and Shabeena under the charges of rape and also under various sections of POCSO.

The special public prosecutor, Lakshmi Narsimhappa, argued the case, and the court sentenced both the accused to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹5,000.

Published - November 06, 2024 10:31 pm IST

Related Topics

crime, law and justice / crime / sexual assault & rape

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.