Labourer, female friend sentenced to RI in POCSO case

The Chickballapur district and session court convicted a 29-year-old labourer and his female friend and sentenced them to rigorous imprisonment of 20 years for the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl.

Yaseen, a daily wage labourer, befriended a class 10 girl in the neighbourhood and lured her to accompany him to his female friend’s house. His friend Shabeena left the house, locking them inside, where the girl was repeatedly raped on August 21, 2021.

The accused later forced the girl to go with him to another town. Meanwhile, the worried mother of the victim filed a missing complaint when she did not return home.

The accused realised that the victim’s mother had filed a complaint and dropped the victim, threatening her not to reveal anything about him. The victim, when questioned by the mother, narrated the ordeal, based on which she approached the police.

Based on the complaint, the women’s police station tracked down and booked Yaseen and Shabeena under the charges of rape and also under various sections of POCSO.

The special public prosecutor, Lakshmi Narsimhappa, argued the case, and the court sentenced both the accused to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹5,000.