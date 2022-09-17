Court sentences auto driver to 20 years RI in POCSO case

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
September 17, 2022 21:46 IST

The Additional City Civil and Session Court on Saturday sentenced a 28-year-old autorickshaw driver to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment in a POCSO case booked against him in 2019.

The accused Syed Khaja, a resident of Nandini Layout, had lured a minor girl in the neighborhood and then taken her to an isolated place and raped her.

Based on the complaint by her parents, the police arrested the accused under various sections of POCSO Act and remanded him in judicial custody in January 2019.

After spending three years and 23 days in prison, the accused was granted bail in February 2022. K.V. Ashwathnarayan, public prosecutor, argued the case and presented the chargesheet, medical reports and the statement of the parents and witness, after which the court convicted the accused on Saturday, sentencing him to 20 years of RI and a fine of ₹20,000.

Syed Khaja, who was present at the court, was taken into custody and remanded to JC to undergo the remaining sentence.

