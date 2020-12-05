Court allows CCB to take hair samples of actors

05 December 2020 07:50 IST

The duo were arrested in connection with a narcotics case

A city court on Friday granted permission to the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police to collect hair samples of actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjana Galrani, who were arrested in connection with a narcotics case.

Analysis of hair samples can reveal narcotics use for up to one year. The tests are done at the Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Hyderabad. While hair samples of other accused have already been sent for analysis, the two actors had refused to give samples of their hair.

The CCB had submitted an application in court, which was contested by the two actors.

