Courier aggregator Coreyo set to expand services

Six more service providers to be added

Coreyo, a two-year-old Bengaluru-based aggregator of courier companies, is set to expand its operations by integrating more service providers, and introduce an option for customers to insure their articles.

Currently, there are four service providers -- Delhivery, Shadowfax, Ecom Express, and Criticalog. Six more, including Amazon Shipping and India Post, are in the process of being integrated, said Vince M. Jose, co-founder and director of Coreyo. On the hyperlocal side Dunzo has been integrated.

“Coreyo is a pure-play courier aggregator platform with an end-user focus where people and enterprises get easy access to the right choice of services with instant enablement. It makes courier booking simple, less expensive, and fast; as easy as booking a cab,” said Mr. Jose.

He said soon customers will be able to opt for an insurance just like when booking a travel ticket. “This will greatly build consumer confidence whenever something valuable is sent,” he said.

In order to send a parcel, a customer has to go to www.coreyo.com, and key in the pin codes of the origin and destination of the parcel shipment. The dimensions and the weight of the parcel have to be filled in. The user is then taken to a page that lists the available service providers, along with the price. The customer can choose the provider and make the payment.

A waybill is then generated that has to be attached to the shipment, which will be picked up by the service provider.

Mr. Jose also said they would soon be moving to Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi. “Our services are currently available wherever the service providers’ network is present,” he said.