Youths accused of murder caught after they fall off scooter while carrying dead body

May 11, 2022 23:00 IST

They were trying to dispose of the body in Cauvery river in Srirangapatna

The Ramanagaram police on Tuesday cracked a murder case and arrested four persons, including a couple, on the charge of murdering a 22-year-old woman and trying to dispose of the body in Cauvery river in Srirangapatna.

The accused Nagaraju, 19, and Vinod Kumar, 23, were caught when they slipped from the scooter along with the body while negotiating a road bump in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office on B.M. Road in the wee hours.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The police on night rounds rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital where they found out that the woman, riding along with the other two persons, was dead.

Suspecting something fishy, the police questioned the duo who confessed that they were transporting the dead body from a house in Rajarajeshwarinagar to Srirangapatna to dispose it of in the river.

Santosh Babu K., Superintendent of Police, Ramanagaram, said that the deceased Soumya, a native of Ambur, who was working as housekeeping staff at a marriage hall, was staying with her friend Durga, 22, at her house in R.R. Nagar.

Durga was also working with Soumya and was married to Raghu, 25, a construction labourer .

Investigations revealed that Durga accused Soumya of stealing valuables from the house and the duo had heated arguments over the issue on Tuesday.

In the melee, Durga attacked Soumya with a club and locked the severely injured Soumya in a room till late night.

When Raghu returned from work and opened the room, the couple found Soumya dead. Scared of being caught, Durga took the help of her brother Nagaraju and his friend Vinod Kumar to dispose of the body.

The police have arrested the four persons charging them under murder and destroying evidence while efforts are on to track down another accused Abhi, 20, who is on the run.