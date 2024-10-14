ADVERTISEMENT

Couple, two minor children found dead in Bengaluru

Published - October 14, 2024 02:23 pm IST - BENGALURU

Probe reveals no domestic feud, police investigation on to ascertain the cause of suspected death by suicide

The Hindu Bureau

A couple and their two minor children were found dead at their house in Rajanukunte on the outskirts of the city on Monday (October 14, 2024). y

The deceased have been identified as Avinash (33), wife Mamatha (30), son Adhir (5), and daughter Anaya (3). The couple hailed from Kalaburagi.

Avinash was driving a taxi in the city and the family was living in a rented house for the last five years.

Avinash’s brother, Uday, was also living with them and working as a teacher at a private school. He had gone to their native place for the festival and returned on Monday morning to find them dead.

Avinash had showed up to work on Sunday (October 13, 2024), hours before he took the extreme step.

Superintendent of Police (Traffic), C.K. Baba visited the spot and supervised the investigation. Probe revealed that there was no domestic feud or any problem at home.

However, the police are probing further to ascertain the cause of the suspected death by suicide. The police are also awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death.

(Those in distress or experiencing suicidal thoughts, can call 104 for help)

