GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Couple, two minor children found dead in Bengaluru

Probe reveals no domestic feud, police investigation on to ascertain the cause of suspected death by suicide

Published - October 14, 2024 02:23 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A couple and their two minor children were found dead at their house in Rajanukunte on the outskirts of the city on Monday (October 14, 2024). y

The deceased have been identified as Avinash (33), wife Mamatha (30), son Adhir (5), and daughter Anaya (3). The couple hailed from Kalaburagi.

Avinash was driving a taxi in the city and the family was living in a rented house for the last five years.

Avinash’s brother, Uday, was also living with them and working as a teacher at a private school. He had gone to their native place for the festival and returned on Monday morning to find them dead.

Avinash had showed up to work on Sunday (October 13, 2024), hours before he took the extreme step.

Superintendent of Police (Traffic), C.K. Baba visited the spot and supervised the investigation. Probe revealed that there was no domestic feud or any problem at home.

However, the police are probing further to ascertain the cause of the suspected death by suicide. The police are also awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death.

(Those in distress or experiencing suicidal thoughts, can call 104 for help)

Published - October 14, 2024 02:23 pm IST

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / suicide / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.