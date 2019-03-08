Couple submits fake medical bills to CM

The police are on the lookout for two people who attempted to get reimbursements on bogus bills during a Janata Darshan.

On February 20, the accused, Channappa and his wife Sunandamma, had come to Janata Darshan in the Chief Minister’s official house, Krishna. The couple, who are from Mandya, told Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy that they had to be admitted to Manipal hospital in the city where they were presented a bill of ₹4 lakh. They could not afford to pay for treatment and sought help under the Chief Minister's Medical Relief Fund, said Vidhana Soudha police.

The CM passed the documents to officials for verification and further action. Officials sent the bills to the hospital for verification.

On February 26, officials in the chief minister’s office were informed by Manipal hospital authorities that the documents were fake. The doctor mentioned in the bills is not on their rolls.

The authorities approached the Vidhana Soudha police with a complaint. An FIR was filed on Thursday. A senior police official said they were attempting to trace the couple.