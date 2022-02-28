Couple, minor son killed in road accident near Chickballapur

Special Correspondent February 28, 2022 20:35 IST

A couple and their 13-year-old son were killed on the spot when a private bus knocked down their scooter on the outskirts of Chickballapur on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammed Ghouse, 37, his wife Ammajaan, 33, and their son Rehan. While Ghouse was from Hospet, Ammajaan was from Kadri in Andhra Pradesh. The couple stayed in Chickballapur as Ghouse was running a second-hand vehicle business.

On Monday, the couple was on their way to visit their relative. When they reached Honnahalli Cross, they took a u-turn to go to a roadside hotel and while doing so, a bus, heading from Bagepalli to Chickballapur, knocked the scooter down, killing them on the spot.

The victims and the scooter were mangled beyond recognition, the police said.

The driver stopped the bus a few yards away and escaped, leaving around 40 passengers inside. Many of the passengers too left the place before the police could reach the spot.

The Chickballapur Traffic Police registered a case of hit-and-run and efforts are on to trace the driver.