Couple killed in road accident on the outskirts of Bengaluru

Published - September 22, 2024 09:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A farmer and his wife were killed in a road accident when a tractor knocked down their motorcycle at Devanagundi Cross on the outskirts of the city on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Rangappa, 55, and his wife Sudha, 43, both residents of Lakkondahalli who were on their way to Hoskote to visit their relative.

According to the police, the accident occurred at 1 p.m. when the tractor going ahead suddenly took a right turn at Devanagundi Cross. An unsuspecting Rangappa crashed into the tractor and the couple was run over as the driver, in panic, accelerated, killing them on the spot.

The tractor driver, Bharat Kumar, 34, initially fled the scene but was apprehended later in the day. The Hoskote police have registered a case.

