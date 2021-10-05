Couple involved in six housebreak thefts arrested

Bengaluru

The R.T. Nagar police on Tuesday arrested a couple allegedly involved in six housebreak thefts and recovered 193 grams of gold valuables worth ₹8.5 lakh from them.

The accused have been identified as Market Babu, 33 and his wife Jayanthi, 30. While Jayanthi is a homemaker, Babu, a labourer, was also part of a city-based NGO, and the couple was living in a rented house in Kaval Byrasandra.

According to the police, the accused would move around the city on the pretext of enquiring about houses for rent, but their main intention was to identify locked houses. Once the target was fixed, Babu would venture into the house while Jayanthi would watch the movements outside and signal to him in case of danger.

The accused had noticed that Vijayalakshmi, a private firm employee, had locked her apartment in Manjunathnagar in R.T. Nagar and kept the keys near the window before heading to work.

A few minutes later, Babu took the keys and gained entry by opening the front door and made away with the gold valuables. Based on the complaint, the police took up the case and recovered fingerprints from the scene and also verified CCTV footage. The fingerprints matched with the housebreak theft case reported in Malleswaram in 2019, when Babu was arrested and jailed.

Based on the information, the police arrested the couple and recovered the valuables. “With their arrest, we managed to detect as many as six house break thefts reported in and around the city,” Dharmender Kumar Meena, DCP, North Division, said.