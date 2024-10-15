ADVERTISEMENT

Couple harassed by biker in road rage incident in Bengaluru

Updated - October 15, 2024 12:04 am IST - Bengaluru

The couple filed a complaint at the Varthur police station along with the recording of the incident captured on their car’s dashcam

The Hindu Bureau

In yet another road rage incident, a couple returning home was confronted by a two-wheeler rider who allegedly tried to attack them on Kadubeesanahalli Panathur Road near Vibgyor school on Sunday night (October 13).

ADVERTISEMENT

However, they escaped unhurt after passers-by rushed to their help.

The couple filed a complaint at the Varthur police station along with the recording of the incident captured on their car’s dashcam. Based on the complaint, the police initiated an investigation to track down the attacker.

It may be recalled that following a series of such incidents reported, especially in Whitefield division, the city police commissioner instructed the jurisdictional police to take strict action and even open rowdy sheets against the accused if their actions were deliberate.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In August this year, the Bellandur police arrested a 26-year-old bouncer for smashing the windshield by plucking the wiper of the car and threatening a couple in a case of road rage on Sarjapur road.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US