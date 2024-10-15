Couple harassed by biker in road rage incident in Bengaluru

In yet another road rage incident, a couple returning home was confronted by a two-wheeler rider who allegedly tried to attack them on Kadubeesanahalli Panathur Road near Vibgyor school on Sunday night (October 13).

However, they escaped unhurt after passers-by rushed to their help.

The couple filed a complaint at the Varthur police station along with the recording of the incident captured on their car’s dashcam. Based on the complaint, the police initiated an investigation to track down the attacker.

It may be recalled that following a series of such incidents reported, especially in Whitefield division, the city police commissioner instructed the jurisdictional police to take strict action and even open rowdy sheets against the accused if their actions were deliberate.

In August this year, the Bellandur police arrested a 26-year-old bouncer for smashing the windshield by plucking the wiper of the car and threatening a couple in a case of road rage on Sarjapur road.

