Couple from Kerala found dead

The bodies of a man and a woman, who had been reported missing more than a month ago, were found in the vicinity of a lake near Chintala Madiwala village near Hebbagodi on Friday. “Their bodies were decomposed when they were found at an isolated location,” said a police official. Srilakshmi, 21, and Abhijith Mohan, 25, hailed from Ernakulam. The police said they worked at a private firm in Electronics City here, and lived in separate houses in Parappana Agrahara.

The two persons were reported missing in October first week, when their worried families unable to contact them approached the Parappana Agrahara police. “Their bodies were found hanging from a tree, but we are waiting for the postmortem report,” said a police officer. An initial probe has revealed that the couple were in a relationship, but their families had reportedly objected to it. The Hebbagodi police have taken up a case of unnatural death.