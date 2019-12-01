Bengaluru

Couple from Kerala found dead

more-in

The bodies of a man and a woman, who had been reported missing more than a month ago, were found in the vicinity of a lake near Chintala Madiwala village near Hebbagodi on Friday. “Their bodies were decomposed when they were found at an isolated location,” said a police official. Srilakshmi, 21, and Abhijith Mohan, 25, hailed from Ernakulam. The police said they worked at a private firm in Electronics City here, and lived in separate houses in Parappana Agrahara.

The two persons were reported missing in October first week, when their worried families unable to contact them approached the Parappana Agrahara police. “Their bodies were found hanging from a tree, but we are waiting for the postmortem report,” said a police officer. An initial probe has revealed that the couple were in a relationship, but their families had reportedly objected to it. The Hebbagodi police have taken up a case of unnatural death.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Bengaluru
Kerala
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 1, 2019 1:27:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/couple-from-kerala-found-dead/article30126575.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY