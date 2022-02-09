Retired IAF pilot, wife found dead in villa in Bengaluru

Bengaluru

09 February 2022 10:00 IST

Police suspect murder for gain

A 70-year-old retired pilot from Indian Air Force and his wife were found murdered in their villa in Bidadi near Ramanagaram on Tuesday.

The police suspect that it is a case of murder for gain. Meanwhile, the suspected assailant, who is the caretaker of the pets of the deceased, is on the run, soon after the incident came to light.

The deceased have been identified as Raghuraman , 70 and Asha, 63, who hailed from Tamil Nadu and had earlier lived in Delhi. The couple settled down in Bidadi and were living in a private villa since six years, while their children live in Delhi.

Advertising

Advertising

The murder came to light when Raghuraman’s son called up the security and asked him to check the house as his parents were not answering phone calls. Thereafter, the security guard came to the villa and found the pet caretaker at home. The caretaker was hired six months ago to take care of a stray dog and a cat.

He told the security guards that the couple had gone to Bengaluru and went out. The security guard informed the same to his son, who, on suspicion asked them to go inside and check. The employee took them inside and escaped when they found the bodies lying in a pool of blood in different bedrooms.

Investigations revealed that the murder could have taken place the previous night and the accused had used a hammer to bludgeon them to death.