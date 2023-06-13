HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Couple found dead in bathroom; police suspect they die of suffocation from gas geyser leak

June 13, 2023 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 30-year-old hotel employee and his 22-year-old fiancee were found dead in the bathroom of a rented accommodation in Chikkajala. They are suspected to have died of a gas geyser leak.

The deceased have been identified as Chandrashekhar from Gundlupete and Sudharani from Gokak. The duo was working in a hotel near Nandi hills and got engaged recently. According to the police, Chandrashekhar lived in a rented house in Tarabanahalli and Sudharani had visited him.

Initial probe revealed that Chandrashekhar switched on the gas geyser which released carbon monoxide and the duo collapsed owing to suffocation and died as the windows and ventilators were closed, said the police.

The incident came to light on Sunday when the owner noticed no response from the house despite knocking on the door, and later forced open the door to find the duo lying dead in the bathroom.

The Chikkajala police shifted the bodies for post-mortem. The police have taken up a case of unnatural death and are investigating.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / crime

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.