Couple found dead in bathroom; police suspect they die of suffocation from gas geyser leak

June 13, 2023 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - Bengaluru

A 30-year-old hotel employee and his 22-year-old fiancee were found dead in the bathroom of a rented accommodation in Chikkajala. They are suspected to have died of a gas geyser leak.

The deceased have been identified as Chandrashekhar from Gundlupete and Sudharani from Gokak. The duo was working in a hotel near Nandi hills and got engaged recently. According to the police, Chandrashekhar lived in a rented house in Tarabanahalli and Sudharani had visited him.

Initial probe revealed that Chandrashekhar switched on the gas geyser which released carbon monoxide and the duo collapsed owing to suffocation and died as the windows and ventilators were closed, said the police.

The incident came to light on Sunday when the owner noticed no response from the house despite knocking on the door, and later forced open the door to find the duo lying dead in the bathroom.

The Chikkajala police shifted the bodies for post-mortem. The police have taken up a case of unnatural death and are investigating.