Couple arrested in honey-trapping case

January 07, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Soladevanahalli police on Saturday arrested a 22-year-old youth and his female friend for honey-trapping and extorting money from a 26-year-old private firm employee after blackmailing him with private videos and escaped with 45 grams of gold valuables and cash on Wednesday.

The accused identified as Suneel and Lakshmi were together operating a fake profile on a dating app as Divya and befriended the victim Hafeezulla Khan, resident of Kodigetirumalapura.

The duo, after several rounds of chatting, decided to meet. The girl went to meet Hafeezulla who was alone at home. The duo met at the latter’s house and she went out only to return with Suneel.

The duo threatened and blackmailed him with videos before robbing gold valuables worth ₹2.2 lakh and cash and escaped.

The racket came to light when family members of Hafeezulla returned to find the valuables were missing and questioned him. A detailed questioning led him to confess to the crime based on which the family members filed a complaint. Based on the complaint, the police tracked down Sunil and Lakshmi and recovered the valuables. The duo was booked for blackmail and extortion and remanded to judicial custody.

