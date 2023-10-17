HamberMenu
Couple arrested for killing man over illicit affair in Bengaluru

October 17, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Mahalakshmi Layout police arrested a woman and her husband for allegedly killing a man over an illicit affair on Monday.

The accused, Rajesh Kumar, a labourer working in RMC Yard, and his wife Neha Kumari, were arrested based on the trail of bloodstains from the body which was dumped in a vacant site next to the house of the accused, a police officer said.

According to the police, Neha Kumari, who works at a private firm, had an affair with Sajjan Singh, a labourer, before marriage and this continued even after marriage. Rajesh Kumar on Sunday caught the duo red-handed after he returned home from work late in the night.

Following an argument, Rajesh Kumar in a fit of rage stabbed Sajjan Kumar with a knife, killing him on the spot. The duo later carried the body and dumped it at the site near the house late in the night, said the police.

The next day, the police recovered the body and began investigation and tracked down the couple.

