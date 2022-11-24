Couple arrested for cheating people posing as customs officials

November 24, 2022 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Kodigehalli police have arrested a couple from Tamil Nadu who, posing as customs officials, cheated many people promising jobs and luring them to sell seized foreign goods.

Based on two complaints, the police tracked down the couple in Mangaluru where they had rented out a flat and were preparing a plan to target gullible people.

The accused have been identified as Darbin Das alias Mohandas and Dhanushya alias Rachel. The couple are unemployed graduates but led a posh life by cheating people, Anoop Shetty, DCP, north east division, said.

The accused had joined a course in a private academy in Indiranagar and cheated the director of ₹68 lakh. Dhanushya, posing as the wife of a customs officer, offered to get seized gold valuables at cheaper rates and took the money and escaped.

Using similar modus operandi, the accused had also cheated the teacher of a private school where they had admitted their daughter. The accused lured the teacher offering a job at the airport and had taken close to a lakh from the teacher, said the police.

The accused had also taken money from the school staff and employees at the academy offering to get seized electronic goods at cheaper prices and escaped, Mr. Shetty said. The accused had rented a posh apartment in Kodigehali and after making over a crore rupees, they switched off their phones, vacated the flat and fled.

Based on two complaints registered in Kodigehalli, the police tracked down the accused near Udupi where they had taken a flat on rent and were planning to target people to cheat.

The police have taken them into custody and are further investigating to ascertain their criminal background.