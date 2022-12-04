Couple arrested for burglary in Bengaluru

December 04, 2022 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Jnanabharathi police on Saturday arrested a couple for allegedly breaking into houses and stealing valuables.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused, Nagaraju A.C., 24, of Banashankari, 3rd stage, and his wife, Ramya, 23, used to move around residential localities to identify locked houses and burgle them. While Nagaraju would venture into a house, Ramya would keep a watch outside and signal in case of any impending danger. Police recently probing a house break-in, analysed CCTV footage and tracked down the accused.

The police recovered 65 grams of gold valuables, 500 grams of silver articles, a bike, mobile phones, and other valuables worth ₹5.2 lakh from them. With their arrest, the police managed to solve four house break theft cases.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US