Couple arrested for burglary in Bengaluru

December 04, 2022 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Jnanabharathi police on Saturday arrested a couple for allegedly breaking into houses and stealing valuables.

The accused, Nagaraju A.C., 24, of Banashankari, 3rd stage, and his wife, Ramya, 23, used to move around residential localities to identify locked houses and burgle them. While Nagaraju would venture into a house, Ramya would keep a watch outside and signal in case of any impending danger. Police recently probing a house break-in, analysed CCTV footage and tracked down the accused.

The police recovered 65 grams of gold valuables, 500 grams of silver articles, a bike, mobile phones, and other valuables worth ₹5.2 lakh from them. With their arrest, the police managed to solve four house break theft cases.

