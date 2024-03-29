ADVERTISEMENT

Couple arrested for attempt to murder and robbing aunt 

March 29, 2024 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A couple have been arrested for an alleged attempt on the life of the woman’s aunt and stealing valuables from her house. 

According to the police, the victim Annamma has no children and adopted her sister’s daughter Suchitra, who is presently living with her second husband Muniraju. The couple were facing financial difficulties.

Annamma, a senior citizen, owned a building in Yeshwanthpur and was living off its rent. As she was not proficient with banking, she had kept all her valuables at home. 

On the night of March 18, Suchitra took her aunt Annamma to the RMC yard saying that the private firm that she worked at had not given her salary and asked her to talk to the owner to get him to pay her. Her husband Muniraju was already at the spot and Suchitra made an excuse and left the spot.

According to the police, Muniraju allegedly stabbed Annamma with a weapon from behind, injuring her. But as she screamed for help, Muniraju fled the scene. An injured Annamma was rushed to the hospital where she was treated for her injury. When she returned home, she found all the valuables missing from her house. 

Acting on her complaint, the RMC Yard police tracked down the couple who had been on the run and arrested them and recovered 78 grams of gold jewellery worth ₹8.07 lakh, 130 grams of silver articles, ₹4.12 lakh in cash, a watch, and the dagger used for the crime.

