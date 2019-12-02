Councillors to skip Standing Committee elections

Though preparations have been made for the smooth conduct of elections to the 12 Standing Committees, it appears that Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) councillors are likely to give them a miss. The reason being cited by councillors of both the opposition Congress and the ruling BJP is that most of them will be busy with the bypolls to the Assembly that will be conducted the next day on December 5.

Four of the 15 Assembly constituencies going to bypolls — Yeshwantpur, Shivajinagar, Mahalakshmi Layout and K.R. Puram — all come under BBMP limits.

Both the Congress and BJP have written to the Regional Commissioner seeking postponement of the elections. Recently, MLC P.R. Ramesh also wrote to the Regional Commissioner pointing out that 28 councillors under the four constituencies will be busy with polls. That apart, Shankar Math councillor M. Shivaraju is contesting from Mahalakshmi Layout while MLCs Rizwan Arshad and M. Narayanswamy, who are contesting from Shivajinagar and K.R. Puram constituencies, are members of the BBMP.

According to a former mayor , the elections to the Standing Committees may have an impact and influence voters in the constituencies going in for bypolls.

In this backdrop, the three parties in the BBMP council, including the JD(S), have reportedly come to a consensus to skip the Standing Committee elections.

“The quorum required is 88. By not attending, there will be no quorum and the elections will have to be postponed,” a Congress councillor said.

Change of venue

The elections were to be conducted by Regional Commissioner Harsh Gupta in the BBMP head office. However, with the BBMP office coming within the Shivajinagar Assembly constituency, the venue was changed to Sir Puttanna Chetty Town Hall.

On Monday, Mr. Gupta visited the Town Hall to oversee the arrangements for the elections. He confirmed receipt of requests to postpone the elections.