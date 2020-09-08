Councillors seek extension of BBMP council’s term

08 September 2020 22:12 IST

The term of the incumbent BBMP council comes to an end on September 10

Cutting across party lines, several councillors sought an extension of six months in the term of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) council on the lines of the West Bengal model. The term of the incumbent BBMP council comes to an end on September 10.

The subject was raised by Kacharakanahalli councillor Padmanabha Reddy during the council meeting on Tuesday, as discussions were limited to conducting polls to the urban local body. He said that in West Bengal, the term of 91 local bodies had been extended and that the mayor had been appointed as administrator.

On the other hand, opposition leader Abdul Wajid pointed out that the BBMP polls were put off for three years – 2007 to 2010. “Even now, the BJP government is using the ruse of increasing the number of wards to 225 from 198 to put off the polls,” he said.

He alleged that the newly added areas to BBMP lack basic civic amenities, particularly drinking water and underground drainage. “There is no provision under Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act, 1976 to appoint an administrator. Since the elections cannot be held immediately, under what provision of the law will be administrator be appointed?” He alleged that none of the MLAs were in favour of holding polls to the civic body.

However, claiming that the government was ready to hold polls, Mayor M. Goutham Kumar said, “We will take a call on proposing to the government an extension of term, since many councillors have expressed the need to extend the term by another six months.”

“The ward delimitation exercise has been completed and the final voters’ list will be ready, as per directions of the State Election Commission, by the end of November,” added Mr. Reddy.

However, Shankar Math councillor M. Shivaraju said since the government was keen on increasing the number of wards to 225, the delimitation exercise would have to be taken up again, which would be a waste of public funds.

Later, Special Commissioner V. Anbu Kumar said the government could appoint an administrator under Section 100 of the KMC Act. K.D. Deshpande, head of Legal Cell, said that an administrator could be appointed even under Sections 508 and 509 of the KMC Act.