Councillors question food kits distribution, quality

While lauding measures taken by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to tackle the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, councillors from the opposition Congress raised questions on alleged disparity in distribution of food grains kits, apart from the quality of products during the 2020-21 budget discussions on Wednesday.

Former Ruling Party Leader M. Shivaraju, who claimed to have brought a food grains kit from the godown where it was being packed, alleged that the rice and dal provided were of inferior quality.

Gurappanapalya councillor Md. Rizwan pointed out that several kits were being sold surreptitiously. Opposition Leader Abdul Wajid alleged disparity in distribution of the kits.

Former mayor Sampath Raj suggested that the civic body set aside funds for the procurement of PPE kits, ventilators and improving public hospitals.

Several councillors later questioned the utilisation of ₹25 lakh set aside from the funds allocated to each ward for works at the discretion of the Chief Minister. They suggested that the funds set aside be used for COVID-19 management at the ward level and at the discretion of the local councillors.